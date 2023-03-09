Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected through this evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Mostly Cloudy on Thursday with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms very late on Thursday night, into Friday morning as a cold front moves through. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern ½ of East Texas under a Marginal Risk (5%) for strong/severe storms. This is the lowest level of threat. A few storms could be severe, but most should not. Some gusty wind and some small hail will be possible in the stronger storms...if they occur. Friday afternoon should be quiet with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Over the upcoming weekend, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with a slight chance for showers on Sunday morning as another cold front moves through. Cooler temperatures are expected next week behind this frontal system. Lows should be in the 40s and highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Much closer to normal for mid-March. A few windy days are expected over the next 7... Sat/Sun will be on the windy side as will next Wednesday. Otherwise, not too bad. Have a great Wednesday Night.

