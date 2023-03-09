Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
LaPoynor Flyers set off for Friday semi-final game in San Antonio

The LaPoynor boys basketball team is set to play Flatonia in the semi-finals of the state championship.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LARUE, Texas (KLTV) - The LaPoynor boys basketball team is set to play Flatonia in the semi-finals of the state championship. Their fans sent them off in style.

Last year, the Flyers fell short of bringing home their seventh championship.

“(We) talked about, you know, not just getting here. Last year we talked about getting here, this year we talked about winning it.,” said Jim Reid, the LaPoynor boys Coach. “So, I think we’ve been, that’s something we’ve focused on. And like I said, that’s something that I think is going to be a little bit different this year.”

Flyers player Dijuan Whitehead said that the team needs to “do the little things right to be able to succeed.”

He and the other players look forward to playing for the state championship.

