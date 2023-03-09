Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Former Blue Bell CEO avoids prison time by pleading guilty to misdemeanor

Blue Bell was forced to temporarily close all of its plants in April 2015 after several illnesses and three deaths were linked to cases of listeria after the victims consumed the ice cream.
In 2020, the Brenham-based company was ordered to pay $17.25 million in criminal penalties in...
In 2020, the Brenham-based company was ordered to pay $17.25 million in criminal penalties in connection with the contamination.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The man who was in charge of Blue Bell when a deadly listeria outbreak killed three people in 2015 will not spend any time in prison after striking a deal with the U.S. government.

The United States government agreed on Wednesday to dismiss all fraud charges against former Blue Bell CEO Paul Kruse, with the parties agreeing that Kruse pleads guilty to a misdemeanor charge of being responsible for what happened along with paying a $100,000 fine, KPRC-TV first reported.

The deal came nearly three years after the U.S. Department of Justice first brought felony fraud charges against Kruse arising out of the deadly outbreak. His trial in August ended with a hung jury, and a retrial had been set for April, reports Reuters.

In 2020, the Brenham-based company was ordered to pay $17.25 million in criminal penalties in connection with the contamination.

Blue Bell was forced to temporarily close all of its plants in April 2015 after several illnesses and three deaths were linked to cases of listeria after the victims consumed the ice cream.

The agreement filed Wednesday in federal court in Austin is shared below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba
Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store
2 arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase in Rusk County
Rashandra Godfrey
Affidavit: Longview woman threw pipe at victim before deadly Waffle House shooting

Latest News

1 Way Diesel will be featured on Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted.
East Texas diesel performance shop featured on MotorTrend TV show
playtri hosts third annual night mountain bike ride
Playtri Tyler hosts night mountain bike ride to celebrate International Women’s Day
Lexi Moore using a Byrd saddle to assist in riding a horse.
Union Grove teen finds way back into horse’s saddle after devastating wrecks
SPECIAL SADDLE
Union Grove teen finds way back into horse’s saddle after devastating wrecks
TVCC PARIS
TVCC coach speaks about win over Paris