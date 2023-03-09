Fire damages Longview home, displaces residents

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a house fire at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

The fire department reported a structure fire at a single-family residence on the 1200 block of Columbia Street. The fire was reportedly in the attic space of the home.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but the home took an estimated $50 thousand worth of damage.

Two occupants were displaced as a result of the fire, Longview Fire Department said, and Red Cross was able to assist their needs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

