Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Iso. Strong/Severe Thunderstorms possible through tonight
Isolated strong/severe storms possible starting late afternoon hours and continuing through tonight.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and isolated thunderstorms, a few strong to severe, will likely develop over the NW sections of East Texas late this afternoon/early evening hours and spread southeastward through the evening and nighttime hours. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern ½ of East Texas under a Marginal Risk (5% chance for significant severe weather), through the night tonight. Some gusty winds and some pockets of hail will be possible in the stronger storms...if they occur. Rainfall totals of .25″ to an inch are possible. A few locations may see a bit more in the heavier thunderstorms. The cold front will move through the area overnight as well, allowing these storms to form. As we head into the morning hours on Friday, a few showers may continue over the southeastern sections of East Texas for a few hours, then move out. Cooler temperatures are likely for tomorrow, then a warm front passes through on Saturday, warming us up once again, but only for 1 day. Another, fairly quiet, cold front moves through Sunday morning. Just a few showers are even possible with this front. Chilly mornings and cooler afternoons are likely Monday through Wednesday of next week. Skies should be sunny to partly cloudy during this time period. More clouds and warmer temperatures are expected on Thursday of next week. Stay Weather Alert tonight.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba
Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Rashandra Godfrey
Affidavit: Longview woman threw pipe at victim before deadly Waffle House shooting
2 arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase in Rusk County
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store

Latest News

Iso. Strong/Severe storms are possible through early Friday morning for ETX.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips