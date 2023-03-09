East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and isolated thunderstorms, a few strong to severe, will likely develop over the NW sections of East Texas late this afternoon/early evening hours and spread southeastward through the evening and nighttime hours. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern ½ of East Texas under a Marginal Risk (5% chance for significant severe weather), through the night tonight. Some gusty winds and some pockets of hail will be possible in the stronger storms...if they occur. Rainfall totals of .25″ to an inch are possible. A few locations may see a bit more in the heavier thunderstorms. The cold front will move through the area overnight as well, allowing these storms to form. As we head into the morning hours on Friday, a few showers may continue over the southeastern sections of East Texas for a few hours, then move out. Cooler temperatures are likely for tomorrow, then a warm front passes through on Saturday, warming us up once again, but only for 1 day. Another, fairly quiet, cold front moves through Sunday morning. Just a few showers are even possible with this front. Chilly mornings and cooler afternoons are likely Monday through Wednesday of next week. Skies should be sunny to partly cloudy during this time period. More clouds and warmer temperatures are expected on Thursday of next week. Stay Weather Alert tonight.

