Crims Chapel VFD on scene of 2 vehicle wreck on SH 259 and FM 850 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have been dispatched to a reported major vehicle crash at the SH 259 and FM 850 in Rusk County that ended with one vehicle leaking an unknown white substance onto the roadway.

According to authorities the vehicle leaking is a tanker truck that collided with another vehicle that has reportedly overturned.

Travel may be heavily impacted. Authorities urge commuters to avoid the area at all costs to avoid heavy traffic conditions. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.