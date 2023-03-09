Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Bullard ISD breaks ground on new athletic complex

“It’s about the kids this is going to be a great complex for our kids for the future to compete,” said Calloway.
Bullard ISD Groundbreaking ceremony
Bullard ISD Groundbreaking ceremony(sariah bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Athletes, coaches, architects, and members of the Bullard ISD board of trustees held a groundbreaking today for a new athletic complex.

The 22-million-dollar complex will feature 12 tennis courts, artificial turf playing surfaces for the baseball and softball fields, covered batting cages, in-dugout team restroom facilities, spectator restrooms, and full concessions.

“It’s a reflection of our community, it’s a fast-growing community. It just we’re growing, and we just had our superintendent and the school board, over a period of time, put a plan in place,” said the athletic director, Scott Calloway. “It’s about the kids; this is going to be a great complex for our kids for the future to compete.”

This is all a part of the Bullard ISD bond that was passed in May of 2022 which included two propositions.

Proposition A included a new middle school, a connection to Bullard Primary School and Bullard elementary school, and renovations to the Bullard high school cafeteria and kitchen.

Proposition B included the Athletic Center.

The monthly tax value that Bullard citizens pay ranges from $4.00 to $12.00 depending on their household income.

The Athletic Complex is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of...
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store
Michael Ostlund has announced his retirement as head coach of the Whitehouse High School...
Whitehouse basketball coach resigns due to health concerns
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler
Smith County prepares for annual warrant round up
Smith County prepares for annual Warrant Round Up

Latest News

School Vouchers
School Voucher Presser And Reactions
1 Way Diesel will be featured on Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted.
East Texas diesel performance shop featured on MotorTrend TV show
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Police arrest axe-toting Woodville man for possession of meth, criminal mischief
Adrian James Paramore, 31, of Palestine
12-hour standoff ends in arrest of Palestine man