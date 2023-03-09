Bullard ISD breaks ground on new athletic complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Athletes, coaches, architects, and members of the Bullard ISD board of trustees held a groundbreaking today for a new athletic complex.

The 22-million-dollar complex will feature 12 tennis courts, artificial turf playing surfaces for the baseball and softball fields, covered batting cages, in-dugout team restroom facilities, spectator restrooms, and full concessions.

“It’s a reflection of our community, it’s a fast-growing community. It just we’re growing, and we just had our superintendent and the school board, over a period of time, put a plan in place,” said the athletic director, Scott Calloway. “It’s about the kids; this is going to be a great complex for our kids for the future to compete.”

This is all a part of the Bullard ISD bond that was passed in May of 2022 which included two propositions.

Proposition A included a new middle school, a connection to Bullard Primary School and Bullard elementary school, and renovations to the Bullard high school cafeteria and kitchen.

Proposition B included the Athletic Center.

The monthly tax value that Bullard citizens pay ranges from $4.00 to $12.00 depending on their household income.

The Athletic Complex is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

.

