Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Angelina Ladies Fall Short to Panola Fillies

Panola College
Panola College(Panola College)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler is where the Angelina Lady Road Runners would meet up with the Panola Fillies in the first round of the Region 14 Women’s Tournament.

In the first quarter the Fillies offense would come out hot showing Angelina that they meant business. Here’s Phillies, Kadresha Smith, who gets a good look and drains the three.

Lady Road Runners are forced to call a timeout in order to regroup and it would pay off as Angelina’s offense would awaken. The lady Road Runners would put themselves right back in it with shots like this one from Shanbriah Rule who gets the three to go.

In the second quarter. Both teams would go back and forth at each other both offensively and defensively. The score would remain tights with Panola leading 25 to 23 at the half.

Later in the fourth quarter with Panola leading 44 to 43 Jakayla Parks gets the feed and gets it to go giving the Lady Road Runners their first lead of the game.

But it would be short lived as Panola would regain the lead and take it to the finish with the win over Angelina final score Panola Fillies 59, The lady Road Runners 54.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of...
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store
Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba
Michael Ostlund has announced his retirement as head coach of the Whitehouse High School...
Whitehouse basketball coach resigns due to health concerns
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler

Latest News

Panola County has updated their information regarding the extension of their spring break and...
Panola Ladies Head Coach on Big Win in Region XIV Tournament
WebXtra: Hopkins County strongman named world’s strongest firefighter
Hopkins County native named world’s strongest firefighter
Coach Brian Holbrecht
Kilgore Rangers basketball team defeats Lamar State in Region XIV tournament
Coach Brian Holbrecht
Kilgore Rangers basketball team defeats Lamar State