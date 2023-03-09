83-year-old has served Meals on Wheels for 40 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler branch of Meals on Wheels held a surprise celebration for a beloved veteran driver.

Sara “LuLu” Nourse, 83, has been driving for Meals on Wheels for over 40 years.

Sara Nourse's family celebrated her achievements with her. (Sariah Bonds)

Today she was surprised with a plaque from Meals on Wheels honoring her for her 40 years of service.

“They needed me and I really have enjoyed the connections I have made along the way,” said Nourse.

Nourse said she often is the one who will fill in delivering meals to customers when her coworkers call in.

She said she will continue to drive and deliver meals until she no longer can.

