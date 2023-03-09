Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
83-year-old has served Meals on Wheels for 40 years

She has been driving for Meals on Wheels for over 40 years and is 83 years old.
Nourse received a plaque for her dedication and years of service.
Nourse received a plaque for her dedication and years of service.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler branch of Meals on Wheels held a surprise celebration for a beloved veteran driver.

Sara “LuLu” Nourse, 83, has been driving for Meals on Wheels for over 40 years.

Sara Nourse's family celebrated her achievements with her.
Sara Nourse's family celebrated her achievements with her.

Today she was surprised with a plaque from Meals on Wheels honoring her for her 40 years of service.

“They needed me and I really have enjoyed the connections I have made along the way,” said Nourse.

Nourse said she often is the one who will fill in delivering meals to customers when her coworkers call in.

She said she will continue to drive and deliver meals until she no longer can.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

