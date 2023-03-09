Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

2 Lufkin High School students place at state business competition

Two Lufkin High School students placed at the state Business Professionals of America (BPA)...
Two Lufkin High School students placed at the state Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition.(ANDY ADAMS/Lufkin ISD | Sheila Adams)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two Lufkin High School students placed at the state Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition.

Junior Ian Falcon placed fourth in the state earning him a spot at nationals in Anaheim, California. He competed in Advanced Spreadsheets. Junior John Alexander placed seventh in the state in Advanced Accounting. According to Sonja Stephens, LHS BIM teacher and BPA sponsor, the entire group of kids that participated in competition this year are amazing.

“They have all spent time after school and at home preparing for competition,” said Stevens.

“I have not had the privilege of teaching either John or Ian in class, but they are great, respectful young men! I have enjoyed getting to know them and watch them prepare for competition,” she said. “They are both outstanding students who represent their school and their community well.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba
Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Rashandra Godfrey
Affidavit: Longview woman threw pipe at victim before deadly Waffle House shooting
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store
2 arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase in Rusk County

Latest News

Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
1 killed in Longview apartment fire
Coby Dillard, director of Military and Veterans Affairs at UT Tyler
WebXtra: UT Tyler named ‘military friendly’ university
Coby Dillard, director of Military and Veterans Affairs at UT Tyler
WebXtra: UT Tyler named ‘military friendly’ university