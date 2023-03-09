2 Lufkin High School students place at state business competition

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two Lufkin High School students placed at the state Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition.

Junior Ian Falcon placed fourth in the state earning him a spot at nationals in Anaheim, California. He competed in Advanced Spreadsheets. Junior John Alexander placed seventh in the state in Advanced Accounting. According to Sonja Stephens, LHS BIM teacher and BPA sponsor, the entire group of kids that participated in competition this year are amazing.

“They have all spent time after school and at home preparing for competition,” said Stevens.

“I have not had the privilege of teaching either John or Ian in class, but they are great, respectful young men! I have enjoyed getting to know them and watch them prepare for competition,” she said. “They are both outstanding students who represent their school and their community well.”

