Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Bedford woman died after falling out of a convertible on Monday.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kristie A. Maxwell, 45, of Bedford, was travelling in a convertible Camaro driven by Ronald Vinson, 55, of Richardson. Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, about 4 miles south of Alba on U.S. Highway 69, Maxwell fell out of the vehicle. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

Maxwell was airlifted to UT Health - Tyler where she later died from injuries sustained in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

