Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Bedford woman died after falling out of a convertible on Monday.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kristie A. Maxwell, 45, of Bedford, was travelling in a convertible Camaro driven by Ronald Vinson, 55, of Richardson. Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, about 4 miles south of Alba on U.S. Highway 69, Maxwell fell out of the vehicle. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

Maxwell was airlifted to UT Health - Tyler where she later died from injuries sustained in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

