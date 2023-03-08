Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs ranging from the 60s to the 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon; highs ranging from the 60s along I-30, to the low 80s in Deep East Texas. A slow-moving front that is stationed half-way through the area will lead to a sharp divide in temperatures today, as well as rain chances. The highest chance for rain today will generally be north of I-20. This evening, we’ll cool into the 60s and 70s, with lows overnight in the low 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight, with a low chance for showers.

Rain chances will increase across the area Thursday afternoon/night, and overnight into Friday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday evening, and move through the area as we head into Friday morning. There may be a few lingering showers in Deep East Texas on Friday morning, but then mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Friday afternoon. With this round of showers and storms, there is a low chance we could see one or two stronger storms, but the chance is, again, low right now. This weekend, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies, low chances for rain, and highs in the 70s. Have a great Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

