WebXtra: Tyler mayor discusses plans to make downtown ‘a destination’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler mayor Don Warren discussed future plans for the increased accessibility and beautification of the Tyler downtown area on Wednesday.

Warren requested that the City Council consider authorizing the City Manager to execute a professional services contract, in the amount of $451,794.00, with Fitzpatrick Architects, Halff Associates Inc. and EMA Engineering, for the Downtown Design project.

“It’s preliminary at this point and time, and that’s why I say we’re taking it to the next level,” Warren said. “And the best thing about the whole project is it’s something we have in our mind, and we can visualize what’s in our mind, the beauty of what it’s going to be like when you have two-way driving downtown, when you have a different kind of parking, when you have elevated streets where you have different types of drainage, you have the downtown square that has all these facets and different parts for community... I mean, it’s gonna be a destination.”

Warren said they’ll be taking their concept to the next stages “to see what we can afford” within the next four to five months, “But when will we actually be pushing dirt and making changes? Stay tuned.”

