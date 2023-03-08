Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Quadriplegic Union Grove teen finds way back into horse’s saddle

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UNION GROVE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen, left a quadriplegic from a horrific accident, is now living a dream by riding a horse on her own.

15-year-old Lexi Moore of Union Grove was in two separate car crashes, with the second one leaving her wheelchair-bound at the age of 10.

She had a love of horses, and always wanted to find a way to ride again. That opportunity presented itself when her grandmother discovered a specially designed saddle called a “Byrd saddle.”

Now Lexi takes her horse, Tonka, for regular rides in open country.

Lexi talks about the freedom that riding has given her.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Lexi Moore using a Byrd saddle to assist in riding a horse.
