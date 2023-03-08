WebXtra: Quadriplegic Union Grove teen finds way back into horse’s saddle

UNION GROVE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen, left a quadriplegic from a horrific accident, is now living a dream by riding a horse on her own.

15-year-old Lexi Moore of Union Grove was in two separate car crashes, with the second one leaving her wheelchair-bound at the age of 10.

She had a love of horses, and always wanted to find a way to ride again. That opportunity presented itself when her grandmother discovered a specially designed saddle called a “Byrd saddle.”

Now Lexi takes her horse, Tonka, for regular rides in open country.

Lexi talks about the freedom that riding has given her.

