Tyler Fire Department adding 6 firefighter positions, looking to upgrade EOC

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department is adding six additional firefighter positions to its ranks and looking to upgrade technology at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with funding from State and Federal grant programs.

The City Council agreed on Wednesday, March 8, to accept a $1,451,782.08 grant from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and create six new firefighter positions.

The grant is a non-matching grant awarded to fund the salaries and benefits of the additional firefighter positions for three years, from March 17, 2023, to March 17, 2026. The grant allows $483,927.36 annually for the three-year period.

The Fire Department currently has 162 authorized firefighter positions. Accepting the funding and creating the new positions takes the new total to 168 positions.

Additionally, the City Council agreed to authorize the Fire Department to apply for and accept $50,000 in grant funding from the State of Texas Office of the Governor’s (OOG’s) Homeland Security Grant Division (HSGD) to use for technology upgrades at the EOC.

“The funds will be used to purchase 24 laptop computers for the City of Tyler Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management (OEM) EOC to service the City of Tyler and support emergency response actions to 14 counties in the East Texas Council of Government’s jurisdiction, and additional areas or agencies at the request of other governmental agencies and the State of Texas as needed and allowed,” said Fire Chief David Coble. “The State of Texas’ State Homeland Security Program provides grant funding that can be used to support programs and projects aimed to maintain and/or enhance the City’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities.”

This Emergency Operations Center Technology and Enhancements grant does not require matching funds.

The Tyler Fire Department’s Civil Service Exam is open to non-certified firefighters.

The online application is open through Thursday, March 27. Anyone interested in applying should visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/tylertexas.

The test is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Tyler Fire Department family can visit the department’s website to see if they are eligible to apply.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.