TJC and NJCAA in agreement with broadcasting Region XIV basketball tournament to local media

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Region XIV basketball tournament officially began Tuesday and in order to meet the high viewing demand for the tournament games the NJCAA network has allowed all of the Region XIV games to be broadcasted through local media.

“Yeah exactly right, we have the opportunity through the NJCAA network to broadcast all of the region 14 tournament games, both men’s and women. Tyler Junior College worked it out with the NJCAA Network to stream the games” said NJCAA Network Broadcaster Manny Almanza.

Ever since the agreement was in place Tyler became the media hub of the tournament.

‘It’s been nearly a decade to my knowledge since the last time it was here... and so having it back here is great for the area for folk who are not familiar with junior college basketball” said Bill Coates, Sports Director for KTBB.

According to Manny Almanza, all of the Region XIV games do not require a subscription to watch and are free for everyone.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.