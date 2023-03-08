Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Smith County school districts question voucher plan

Tyler area superintendents and school board members gathered Wednesday at Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center to discuss the school voucher plan being discusse
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler area superintendents and school board members gathered Wednesday at Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center to discuss the school voucher plan being discussed at the Texas state capitol.

“East Texas, particularly in Smith County, has always enjoyed a special and cordial relationship among the different school options that have existed successfully over the past 50 plus years,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Educational independence and relationships already exist as a foundation for daily life. And yet, instead of building upon those partnerships, we see attacks at that collaboration when competitive teacher salaries in alignment with other professions should be the focus of any statewide political campaign tour.”

Tyler ISD School Board President Wade Washmon spoke on behalf of the Board.

“The state government is offering to use public dollars to outright fund Christian schools through vouchers,” Washmon said. “How does that work? Sounds like a conflict of interest.”

“One has to wonder why Austin, Texas is so aggressively injecting itself into this region, county, and city while not addressing the most impactful influencer on student outcomes and ultimately our economy: a well-qualified, well-paid, high-performing educator in front of every K-12 student,” Crawford said.

Superintendents from Arp, Chapel Hill, Lindale, and Whitehouse ISDs also voiced their agreement that the proposed voucher program would merely create problems for the public school system.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of...
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store
Michael Ostlund has announced his retirement as head coach of the Whitehouse High School...
Whitehouse basketball coach resigns due to health concerns
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315

Latest News

Tyler mayor discusses plans to make downtown ‘a destination’
WebXtra: Tyler mayor discusses plans to make downtown ‘a destination’
1 Way Diesel will be featured on Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted.
WebXtra: East Texas diesel performance shop featured on MotorTrend TV show
WebXtra: East Texas diesel performance shop featured on MotorTrend TV show
Tyler mayor discusses plans to make downtown ‘a destination’
Tyler mayor discusses plans to make downtown ‘a destination’