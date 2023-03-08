Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police arrest axe-toting Woodville man for possession of meth, criminal mischief

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A Woodville man was arrested Sunday after a call reported a suspicious man carrying an axe.

Jose Miranda, 30, had two active arrest warrants for criminal mischief, according to Tyler County Sheriff’s office. He was found south of Woodville walking on County Road 1040.

During a search of Miranda performed by deputies, he was allegedly found in possession of “a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.”

Miranda was arrested and taken to Tyler County Jail, where he was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance “meth” and criminal mischief.

