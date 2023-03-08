Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Paris basketball team defeats Coastal Bend by a single point

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Paris Dragons and Coastal Bend went head to head again in the Region XIV tournament and it was even closer than the first game they met that ended with a two point difference.

Ronald Holmes gets denied inside but gets his own rebound. The fans definitely got their moneys worth in this spicy end-to-end game.

Another tightly played game as the Paris Dragons drop Coastal Bend 61-60.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of...
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
Michael Ostlund has announced his retirement as head coach of the Whitehouse High School...
Whitehouse basketball coach resigns due to health concerns
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315

Latest News

Coach Brian Holbrecht
Kilgore Rangers basketball team defeats Lamar State
TJC and NJCAA in agreement with broadcasting Region XIV basketball tournament to local media
TJC and NJCAA in agreement with broadcasting Region XIV basketball tournament to local media
TJC and NJCAA in agreement with broadcasting Region XIV basketball tournament to local media
TJC and NJCAA in agreement with broadcasting Region XIV basketball tournament to local media
FILE - Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) walks off the field following an NFL...
Vikings’ Osborn helped pull man from burning car in Texas