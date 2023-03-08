Paris basketball team defeats Coastal Bend by a single point

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Paris Dragons and Coastal Bend went head to head again in the Region XIV tournament and it was even closer than the first game they met that ended with a two point difference.

Ronald Holmes gets denied inside but gets his own rebound. The fans definitely got their moneys worth in this spicy end-to-end game.

Another tightly played game as the Paris Dragons drop Coastal Bend 61-60.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.