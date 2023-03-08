Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - The New Project Tornado App is now ready for download for Apple Users. It will be available for Android Users very soon. Download today and get ready for Project Tornado next month. Lots of great info in this app. You will be able to answer our Project Tornado Question each day and have your vote count!!! Enjoy! Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy skies will continue into the evening hours, then more of a Mostly Cloudy sky expected overnight. There is a chance for a few showers over the far northern sections of East Texas, along Interstate-30 and north of Interstate 20. A very small chance for an isolated thundershower exists as well with some gusty wind possible. As we head into Wednesday, a chance for a few showers over northern areas continues. Most will likely stay dry on Wednesday. Later in the day on Thursday, as we await another cold front, chances for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will exist. At this time, we are not looking for much in the way of severe storms, just some lightning/thunder, brief heavy rainfall, and some gusty wind. This will likely be during the overnight hours and end by Noon on Friday. Most of the afternoon on Friday appears to be partly cloudy and cooler. A very pleasant Saturday is expected with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Just a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday exists under partly cloudy and slightly warmer temps than on Saturday. Monday and Tuesday look to be a pair of very nice days with partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures and a bit of a Northeast to East wind. Have a great rest of your Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.