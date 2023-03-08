Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Officials: Planes collide over Florida lake, at least 1 dead

Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least...
Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person was dead, authorities said.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person was dead, authorities said.

Rescue workers were continuing to search Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven for possible survivors Tuesday evening, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester said during a news conference. One person was pronounced dead after rescuers attempted CPR, he said.

Winter Haven is located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Orlando.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified one of the planes as a Piper J-3 floatplane, but the make of the other aircraft wasn’t immediately known.

Deputies said they didn’t immediately know how many people were in the planes, where they had taken off or what caused the crash. The lake where the planes went down is located immediately to the southeast of the Winter Haven Regional Airport.

Witnesses recalled the planes crashing into each other and then immediately falling into the water, Lester said. The wing of one plane was sticking out of the water, while the other aircraft had settled about 21 feet (7 meters) below the surface, officials said.

Lester said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
From left, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of...
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

Latest News

Arabella Pinning
Arabella Pinning
Top Shelf Plea hearing
Top Shelf Plea Hearing
Car Fit
Car Fit Event
Texit Bill
Texit Bill
Texas Auto thefts
Texas Auto Thefts