Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

NTSB investigates helicopter crash that killed two in Calhoun County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEADRIFT, Texas (KLTV) - The crash happened Monday night and was discovered Tuesday. The male pilot and female passenger were flying from Port O’Connor to the Calhoun County-Port Lavaca Airport, about 20 miles away.

Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said the male pilot and a female passenger died as the result of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an investigator is expected to arrive today and a preliminary report would be published in about 15 days while a final report on the crash can take up to two years to complete.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of...
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store
Michael Ostlund has announced his retirement as head coach of the Whitehouse High School...
Whitehouse basketball coach resigns due to health concerns
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler
Smith County prepares for annual warrant round up
Smith County prepares for annual Warrant Round Up

Latest News

Adrian James Paramore, 31, of Palestine
12-hour standoff ends in arrest of Palestine man
WebXtra: Hopkins County strongman named world’s strongest firefighter
Hopkins County native named world’s strongest firefighter
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank asks legislators to re-evaluate SNAP eligibility requirements
Haven Barker
Missing Trinity County 8-year-old believed to be in danger