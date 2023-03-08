NTSB investigates helicopter crash that killed two in Calhoun County

SEADRIFT, Texas (KLTV) - The crash happened Monday night and was discovered Tuesday. The male pilot and female passenger were flying from Port O’Connor to the Calhoun County-Port Lavaca Airport, about 20 miles away.

Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said the male pilot and a female passenger died as the result of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an investigator is expected to arrive today and a preliminary report would be published in about 15 days while a final report on the crash can take up to two years to complete.

