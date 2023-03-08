Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’ve got a few showers in northern counties this morning and that activity could continue through late morning with just a slight chance for an isolated shower for the rest of the day.  It will be a mix of clouds and sun through the day as a weak cold front moves into East Texas and washes out on top of the region.  Expect temperatures in northern counties to only reach the lower 70s, but Deep East Texas will be back in the lower 80s today.  Another cold front is on the way for tomorrow.  Most of the day will be mostly cloudy and breezy at times, with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely by evening along the cold front.  This front will cool things down with the rain ending early Friday and temperatures only reaching the upper 60s Friday afternoon.

