Marshall fire department puts out fire at abandoned house

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Fire Department responded to a major house fire Tuesday night on the 1100 block of Spring Street.

According to the Marshall Fire Department, at approximately 11:27 Tuesday night, fire units were dispatched to the Spring Street house. The commanding officer noted a structure fire to a single family structure. Though the house was unoccupied and uninhabited, there were some items still inside.

Firefighters were able to quickly control and extinguish the fire. No injuries were noted, but the abandoned house suffered major damage.

The house was abandoned, with no utilities. The Fire Marshal said he believed the fire was intentionally set.

Officials asked that anyone with information leading to the cause of this fire contact Crime Stoppers or the police or fire department directly.

