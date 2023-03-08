Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Man accused of trying to kidnap woman: ‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’

By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man has been charged with kidnapping after authorities say he grabbed a woman and tried to take her cell phone.

A woman walking down the street Feb. 25 in Morgantown, West Virginia, allegedly saw 40-year-old Chad Raddish sitting on stairs leading to a home, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say the woman continued walking when Raddish “came up behind her and grabbed her arms,” WDTV reports. He allegedly told her, “Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.”

Raddish began pushing the victim down the street and tried to take her cell phone away, according to court documents. He allegedly tried to push her into some shrubs when she began to scream and fight back.

Raddish let the alleged victim go and ran to his parked car. The woman then watched him turn around and drive off.

Investigators later obtained video surveillance from just before the crime showing Raddish stop at a nearby Sheetz convenience store in the same car and walk inside, the criminal complaint said.

Raddish is charged with kidnapping. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of...
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
Michael Ostlund has announced his retirement as head coach of the Whitehouse High School...
Whitehouse basketball coach resigns due to health concerns
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
One of the oldest homes in Tyler is in the process of being preserved.
Former state senator preserving one of Tyler’s oldest homes

Latest News

The DC City Council Chairman says he is pulling the controversial bill.
DC Council withdraws criminal code bill
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
Senators unveil bill that may lead to nationwide TikTok ban
Kevin Graybeal, 54, is facing a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, following...
Man charged with murder after mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
Family sues after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb