Letourneau students restore classic Cessna for flying competition

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A donation that was once sitting in storage is now ready for the blue skies.

The LeTourneau University College of Aviation and Aeronautical Science put in 2,000 hours of work on a 1967 Cessna 150hp. The plane is finally ready for competition.

The restoration project began in March 2022, and the first test flight was in November. The project was a complete restoration dealing with everything from the sheet metal covering to the electronic internal components.

The aluminum covering was very corroded before restoration, and the plane was not capable of flight.

With the project now complete, the plane flies as intended and looks brand new.

The Cessna will be one of the two planes used in the National Intercollegiate Flying Competition in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in May.

