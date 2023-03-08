Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore Rangers basketball team defeats Lamar State in Region XIV tournament

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coach Brian Holbrecht led the Kilgore Rangers to a win against the Lamar State Seahawks in fast paced game in the Region XIV tournament.

Daveon Thomas lands a couple for his team, at times the Rangers defense was suffocating as Thomas raced to the other end. With the help of Julian Juice the Rangers go on a 7-0 run.

Although it was a fast start the Seahawks didn’t make it easy for the Rangers.

Final score was Rangers 54-49.

