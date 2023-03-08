Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hooks basketball team going to state tournament for first time in school’s history

By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HOOKS, Texas (KSLA) — Hooks, Texas has produced a number of professional athletes over the years, including a Heisman Trophy winner. But this week, the small Bowie County school district will achieve another first in school history.

Players with the Hooks High School basketball team received a rock star reception during a pep rally Tuesday, March 7. For the first time in school history, the team has made its way to the 3A Texas State Basketball tournament.

“It makes me proud. I’m really proud of our kids. They have done a really good job this year; they have worked really hard this year, and I’m really proud for the community, too,” Hooks basketball coach Michael Jackson said.

The Texas State Tournament will take place in San Antonio at the Alamo Dome. The Hornets will play the state’s second-ranked team, Hitchcock, in the semifinals. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

“Everyone else is ranked pretty high. I don’t think a lot of people are picking us, but I think our chance is as good as anybody. We have a really good team,” Jackson said.

The Hornets’ record is 32-5. The Bowie County teens say they’re ready for the opportunity to be number 1 in the state.

“I feel like we match up pretty well with this team. Maybe we can come out with a win for sure,” one of the players said.

The championship game is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

