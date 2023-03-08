Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bossier Parish Coach Reacts to Win Over Angelina

Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the Bossier Parish Cavaliers defeated the Angelina Roadrunners in overtime, head coach J.A. Anglin spoke to East Texas Sports.

“Well, it was ugly,” he said. “But we got the win, which is the most important thing and you know we’re blessed and fortunate to be able to play again another night on Thursday.”

“So it was not the way we wanted it to go,” he added. “We wanted to push tempo a little bit more than we did today. But we ended up getting the win defensive effort carried us through and proud of the guys and we get to get to move on and take Panola on Thursday.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

