Angelina Falls to Bossier Parish in Overtime

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina Roadrunners defeated Bossier Parish earlier this season in a close one, and tonight would prove to be much of the same.

Bossier Parish would strike first, but it would soon be answered with this three pointer from Angelina’s Kendrick Mays. He’s fouled, gets the and 1, and is good for the four point play.

The first half would see both teams go back and forth with each other. Check out Bossier Parish on this play when Christian Caldwell goes back door gets the long lob and throws it down.

In the second half, Angelina would go up by as much as 11, but the Road Runners would go ice cold allowing Bossier Parish to tie it up and send it into overtime. Angelina not being able to buy a bucket, lose it in overtime. Bossier Parish wins 55 to 62.

