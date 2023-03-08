Affidavit: Longview woman threw pipe at victim before deadly Waffle House shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman claimed she was acting in self-defense when a man was shot outside of a Waffle House.

According to an affidavit, around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the Waffle House in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway, Rashandra Godfrey, 37, engaged in an argument with Michael Bauchum, 30, with whom she had previously been in a dating relationship. The argument began after Baucham began looking through Godfrey’s phone. The two eventually took their argument outside of the restaurant where a physical altercation occurred and the situation concluded when Godfrey allegedly shot Baucham with a handgun. Baucham was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injury.

In an interview with investigators, the affidavit states Godfrey described the killing as an act of self-defense. Prior to the shooting, Godfrey said, Baucham assaulted her multiple times before she locked herself in Baucham’s truck. Godfrey said Baucham opened the door of the truck and reached into the middle console and retrieved a handgun. Godfrey said the two struggled for control of the handgun when it went off, striking Baucham.

However, in the affidavit, the investigating officer said they reviewed video footage from the location, which allegedly showed Godfrey chasing Baucham from the restaurant before Baucham struck Godfrey, knocking her to the ground. Godfrey was placed in the vehicle by Baucham before she exited on the passenger’s side and threw the vehicle’s keys. As in Godfrey’s account, the video footage is said to show her locking herself in the vehicle. However, the affidavit states that when Baucham opens the door, there is no apparent struggle for the handgun before Baucham is shot by Godfrey.

The affidavit states the video shows that “although both appear to be physically fighting one another, Rashandra appears to be the primary aggressor during the incident which started when she chased Baucham out of the Waffle House.” It states that at one point Godfrey threw a metal pole at Baucham.

Godfrey was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of murder with a $50,000 bond.

