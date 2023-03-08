Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase in Rusk County

(KOSA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two individuals were arrested following a high-speed motorcycle chase in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, support was requested by the Tatum Police Department after the driver of a motorcycle did not stop when requested. Police said the motorcycle reached speed of up to 100 mph as the driver went through Henderson and around several county roads. After about 40 minutes, the driver wrecked the motorcycle in the area of Farm to Market Road 1797 and County Road 2142 in Rusk County.

Law enforcement have alleged that they found methamphetamine, a pistol and several knives.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and will be checked at a hospital before being booked into jail. Charges have not been formally filed, but police said the driver and passenger could face counts of evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

