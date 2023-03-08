12-hour standoff ends in arrest of Palestine man

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - When police arrived on the scene a woman exited the house and the man threatened to shoot officers if they did not leave.

Palestine police responded to a domestic disturbance in the early morning hours of Wednesday at a home on the 700 block of W. Louisiana.

The woman was taken to an ER for treatment and officers learned there was a 3-year-old girl still inside the home. The man, identified as Adrian James Paramore of Palestine, eventually placed the child outside the front door of the home before retreating.

Later Paramore pointed a gun at officers through a window saying that he had multiple handguns and rifles inside the home.

Negotiators were able to make contact with Paramore via telephone, who continued to make threats and refused to exit the house.

Around 2 p.m. Paramore told officers he wanted to surrender, he exited the residence and was taken into custody. Detectives recovered multiple firearms from the home.

Paramore was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on the following charges: aggravated assault against public servant, assault causes bodily injury-family violence, interfere with emergency request for assistance, and terroristic threat of family/household.

