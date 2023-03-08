Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

12-hour standoff ends in arrest of Palestine man

Adrian James Paramore, 31, of Palestine
Adrian James Paramore, 31, of Palestine(Palestine Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - When police arrived on the scene a woman exited the house and the man threatened to shoot officers if they did not leave.

Palestine police responded to a domestic disturbance in the early morning hours of Wednesday at a home on the 700 block of W. Louisiana.

The woman was taken to an ER for treatment and officers learned there was a 3-year-old girl still inside the home. The man, identified as Adrian James Paramore of Palestine, eventually placed the child outside the front door of the home before retreating.

Later Paramore pointed a gun at officers through a window saying that he had multiple handguns and rifles inside the home.

Negotiators were able to make contact with Paramore via telephone, who continued to make threats and refused to exit the house.

Around 2 p.m. Paramore told officers he wanted to surrender, he exited the residence and was taken into custody. Detectives recovered multiple firearms from the home.

Paramore was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on the following charges: aggravated assault against public servant, assault causes bodily injury-family violence, interfere with emergency request for assistance, and terroristic threat of family/household.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of...
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store
Michael Ostlund has announced his retirement as head coach of the Whitehouse High School...
Whitehouse basketball coach resigns due to health concerns
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler
Smith County prepares for annual warrant round up
Smith County prepares for annual Warrant Round Up

Latest News

1 Way Diesel will be featured on Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted.
East Texas diesel performance shop featured on MotorTrend TV show
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Police arrest axe-toting Woodville man for possession of meth, criminal mischief
WebXtra: Hopkins County strongman named world’s strongest firefighter
Hopkins County native named world’s strongest firefighter
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank asks legislators to re-evaluate SNAP eligibility requirements