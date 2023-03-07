Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Angelina County teens take stand against purchasing alcohol for minors

Teens from all around Angelina County gathered in grocery stores Tuesday to spread awareness about the consequences of purchasing alcohol for minors.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Teens from all around Angelina County gathered in grocery stores Tuesday to spread awareness about the consequences of purchasing alcohol for minors.

The Angelina County Drug-free All Stars placed stickers on alcohol containers warning buyers against contributing to underage alcohol consumption.

KTRE’s Mariela Gonzalez met with the All Stars, whose numbers included teens from Lufkin High School, Hudson High School, and Pineywoods Community Academy, to discuss this movement.

Lufkin High School All Stars leader, Hannah Spikes, said “It is very easy for young people to access alcohol these days, and that needs to change.”

To help make this change, Spikes said the students will be visiting “all Brookshire’s Brothers” to place their stickers.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County
One of the oldest homes in Tyler is in the process of being preserved.
Former state senator preserving one of Tyler’s oldest homes

Latest News

Smith County prepares for annual warrant round up
Smith County prepares for annual Warrant Round Up
A Marshall man was involved with a collision with a car while riding a bicycle on Sunday.
Marshall cyclist killed in collision with car
WebXtra: Angelina County teens take stand against purchasing alcohol for minors
Judicial Compliance/Collections Director Sheryl Keel discusses warrant round up
Smith County preps for annual Warrant Round Up