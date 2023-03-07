Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van police respond to possible threat at middle school

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van ISD campuses will be on lock-in status for the remainder of the day.

Van police responded to a potential threat at Van Middle School, however it was ultimately determined to not be a credible threat.

According to a social media post by Van ISD, a potential threat was made and police immediately responded to Van Middle school.

“All students and staff are safely secured in the building. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We will continue to update as information becomes available,” the post said.

Vietnam veteran and Army Sgt. Major Fred Winters
WebXtra: Pinning ceremony in Longview honors Vietnam veterans
