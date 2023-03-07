Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will peak in the low 80s today, about 15-degrees warmer than normal for early March. This evening, clouds return, and some showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible, mainly north of I-30. Overnight tonight, we’ll drop into the mid 60s. Wednesday starts off cloudy with some showers, and we’ll hold onto partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday/Thursday night, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Through Thursday, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s, but a cool down is forecast to arrive for Friday and the weekend. We’ll see highs on Friday in the upper 60s, and mid 70s for the coming weekend. Besides the temps, the weekend looks partly to mostly cloudy, with a low chance for showers. Nothing significant enough to cancel any plans yet. Have a great Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

