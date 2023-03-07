Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
Partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will peak in the low 80s today, about 15-degrees warmer than normal for early March. This evening, clouds return, and some showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible, mainly north of I-30. Overnight tonight, we’ll drop into the mid 60s. Wednesday starts off cloudy with some showers, and we’ll hold onto partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday/Thursday night, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Through Thursday, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s, but a cool down is forecast to arrive for Friday and the weekend. We’ll see highs on Friday in the upper 60s, and mid 70s for the coming weekend. Besides the temps, the weekend looks partly to mostly cloudy, with a low chance for showers. Nothing significant enough to cancel any plans yet. Have a great Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County
One of the oldest homes in Tyler is in the process of being preserved.
Former state senator preserving one of Tyler’s oldest homes

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 3-7-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Tuesday 3-7-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Tuesday 3-7-23
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Tuesday 3-7-23
Increasing Clouds Overnight. Patchy Fog Possible As Well.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips