Texas A&M students raise money for those affected by earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Turkey and Syria were hit with devastating earthquakes, a group of Texas A&M students felt the tremors close to home.

Since then, the Texas A&M Turkish Student Association has been raising money for their relief campaign.

The organization has been going around Texas A&M’s campus and local communities to spread the message about the devastation the earthquake has caused.

Merve Uysal Komurlu is the President of the Turkish Student Association and says she and many other members of the organization have family and friends that were impacted.

“My relatives and my home country people were affected deeply,” said Komurlu.

The Turkish Student Association started collecting donations immediately after the deadly earthquakes, already raising over $5,000. They say it couldn’t have happened without their fellow Aggies.

“Aggie students they’re so charitable and helpful. All people here living here, it helps us,” said Komurlu.

You can click here to donate to the Turkish Student Association’s Go Fund Me

