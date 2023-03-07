Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Texas A&M students raise money for those affected by earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

Texas A&M students raise money for those affected by earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
Texas A&M students raise money for those affected by earthquakes in Turkey, Syria(Texas A&M Turkish Student Association)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Turkey and Syria were hit with devastating earthquakes, a group of Texas A&M students felt the tremors close to home.

Since then, the Texas A&M Turkish Student Association has been raising money for their relief campaign.

The organization has been going around Texas A&M’s campus and local communities to spread the message about the devastation the earthquake has caused.

Merve Uysal Komurlu is the President of the Turkish Student Association and says she and many other members of the organization have family and friends that were impacted.

“My relatives and my home country people were affected deeply,” said Komurlu.

The Turkish Student Association started collecting donations immediately after the deadly earthquakes, already raising over $5,000. They say it couldn’t have happened without their fellow Aggies.

“Aggie students they’re so charitable and helpful. All people here living here, it helps us,” said Komurlu.

You can click here to donate to the Turkish Student Association’s Go Fund Me

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
From left, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of...
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) walks off the field following an NFL...
Vikings’ Osborn helped pull man from burning car in Texas
Lawn Mower cuts grass at The Grove
East Texas landscaper shares tips on how to prep lawn for spring
East Texas landscaper shares tips on how to prep lawn for spring
East Texas landscaper shares tips on how to prep lawn for spring
Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius...
Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man
Arabella Pinning
Pinning ceremony in Longview honors Vietnam veterans