Smith County prepares for annual Warrant Round Up

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Collections Department is gearing up for its annual Warrant Round Up.

“Smith County Courts have hundreds of active warrants they are seeking to clear,” Judicial Compliance/Collections Director Sheryl Keel said. “We are encouraging defendants to take advantage of the options available to settle outstanding warrants immediately.”

Once the arrest period begins Sunday, March 19, Smith County will target persons on the delinquent and or warrant list and arrests can take place at any location, including the defendant’s home, school or workplace, Keel said.

“I urge you to contact the Judicial Compliance Department at 903-590-4624 to make arrangements on your case,” she said.

For more information about warrants or citations, visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/judicial-compliance-collections

