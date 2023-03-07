Shelbyville native says TJC coach knows what it takes to win

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Shelbyville native said all the TJC Lady Apaches have to do to win the regional championship is meet the coach’s standards.

The TJC shooting guard said the coach’s abilities are a “positive” for the team.

”She knows what it takes to win a championship,” Kiana Bennett said prior to the Region XVII NJCAA tournament. “She holds her standards high. All we have to do is meet those.”

Bennett is in her freshman year at TJC and played high school basketball at Shelbyville.

She has started in 23 games for the Lady Apaches and is averaging 12.5 points per game.

