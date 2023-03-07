Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Not too much happening in the weather through Wednesday...just a few showers are possible on Wednesday over the far northern sections of East Texas. We may see a little fog overnight tonight as well. A few more showers and/or thundershowers will be possible over the northern sections of East Texas later on Thursday as a cold front moves through our area. A few showers will be possible early on Friday morning as the front exits all of ETX. Partly Cloudy skies on Friday afternoon and Saturday are expected with slightly cooler temperatures. A weak cold front on Sunday morning may produce a few showers, but at this time, the chances are slight. Partly Cloudy and Mild on Monday of next week. NOTE: This weekend, Daylight Saving Time begins. We need to set our clocks ahead 1 hour Saturday night before bed, or officially on Sunday morning at 2 AM.

