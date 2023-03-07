Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Increasing Clouds Overnight. Patchy Fog Possible As Well.
Increasing Clouds Overnight. Patchy fog possible as well.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Not too much happening in the weather through Wednesday...just a few showers are possible on Wednesday over the far northern sections of East Texas. We may see a little fog overnight tonight as well. A few more showers and/or thundershowers will be possible over the northern sections of East Texas later on Thursday as a cold front moves through our area. A few showers will be possible early on Friday morning as the front exits all of ETX. Partly Cloudy skies on Friday afternoon and Saturday are expected with slightly cooler temperatures. A weak cold front on Sunday morning may produce a few showers, but at this time, the chances are slight. Partly Cloudy and Mild on Monday of next week. NOTE: This weekend, Daylight Saving Time begins. We need to set our clocks ahead 1 hour Saturday night before bed, or officially on Sunday morning at 2 AM.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County
Shamaiya Hall
Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children

Latest News

Increasing Clouds Overnight. Patchy Fog Possible As Well.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
This weekend, Daylight Saving Time Begins.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
This weekend, Daylight Saving Time Begins.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips