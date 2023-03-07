Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

North America’s Second Peppa Pig Theme Park to Open in North Texas in 2024

Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth
Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth(PRNewswire)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - North America’s second Peppa Pig Theme Park set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2024.

The all-new standalone theme park located in North Richland Hills will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand.

Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their first theme park memories together, according to the release.

“North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community,” said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino. “Conveniently located next door to NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I’m certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again.”

“The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro.   “Adding another Peppa Pig Theme Park for fans to experience continues our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of offering more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands.  We cannot wait for more guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”

Fans and parents of future “little piggies” can be among the first to hear new details and get a sneak peek at all the new park will have to offer by signing up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
From left, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of...
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) walks off the field following an NFL...
Vikings’ Osborn helped pull man from burning car in Texas
Lawn Mower cuts grass at The Grove
East Texas landscaper shares tips on how to prep lawn for spring
East Texas landscaper shares tips on how to prep lawn for spring
East Texas landscaper shares tips on how to prep lawn for spring
Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius...
Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man
Alonzo walking into court
Felix Alonzo sentenced for 2019 aggravated robbery, death of his own step-grandfather