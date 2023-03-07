Marshall cyclist killed in collision with car

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was involved with a collision with a car while riding a bicycle on Sunday.

The crash occurred on the 500 block of South East End Boulevard, and Marshall Police were called at 7:55 p.m.

The victim, Carlos Martinez, 60, had succumbed to his injuries by the time they arrived, according to Marshall Police.

They said the driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

According to the police, no charges have been filed, and investigation is ongoing.

