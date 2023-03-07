Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Marshall cyclist killed in collision with car

A Marshall man was involved with a collision with a car while riding a bicycle on Sunday.
A Marshall man was involved with a collision with a car while riding a bicycle on Sunday.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was involved with a collision with a car while riding a bicycle on Sunday.

The crash occurred on the 500 block of South East End Boulevard, and Marshall Police were called at 7:55 p.m.

The victim, Carlos Martinez, 60, had succumbed to his injuries by the time they arrived, according to Marshall Police.

They said the driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

According to the police, no charges have been filed, and investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County
One of the oldest homes in Tyler is in the process of being preserved.
Former state senator preserving one of Tyler’s oldest homes

Latest News

Smith County prepares for annual warrant round up
Smith County prepares for annual Warrant Round Up
Teens from all around Angelina County gathered in grocery stores Tuesday to spread awareness...
WebXtra: Angelina County teens take stand against purchasing alcohol for minors
WebXtra: Angelina County teens take stand against purchasing alcohol for minors
Judicial Compliance/Collections Director Sheryl Keel discusses warrant round up
Smith County preps for annual Warrant Round Up