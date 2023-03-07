Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview ISD school board approves funds for the purchase of collaborative response graphics maps

Tonight, the Longview ISD school board approved up to $60,000 to be used for the purchase of...
Tonight, the Longview ISD school board approved up to $60,000 to be used for the purchase of collaborative response graphics maps for all campuses.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tonight, the Longview ISD school board approved up to $60,000 to be used for the purchase of collaborative response graphics maps for all campuses. Superintendent James Wilcox says the decision is in response to the Uvalde shooting. He says these maps give the district and first responders the exact location of a perpetrator, as well as the layout of the building.

“The people in the control center for the first responders can look right there and tell their officers in the building ‘go here, go there, this is the situation that you are dealing with,’” says Wilcox. “And it should increase response time to get exactly where any kind of perpetrator is almost - when they enter the building that should be available.”

Wilcox says they will contact the vendor tomorrow and start moving forward to get it implemented as soon as possible. The vendor will also provide training for the local police department, sheriff’s department, and first responders in the fire department on how to use the system.

