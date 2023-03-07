Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Corrigan man has pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of a man at a Lufkin Sonic.

Ishmael Muhammad, 21, has pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and the murder of Zetavius Robins, 21, of Lufkin.

Muhammad was given 18 years for the assault charge and 22 years for murder.

On March 9, 2022, Robins and Muhammad had a brief verbal encounter around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Sonic Drive-In at 1901 West Frank Avenue, off Loop 287.

Robins attempted to leave the restaurant in his vehicle when he was shot by Muhammad. Robins crashed his car into a building across the street injuring a passenger.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.