Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Car crashes into Czech Stop in West

A car crashed into the Czech Stop building Monday evening.
A car crashed into the Czech Stop building Monday evening.(Brad Vaughn)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Clean-up is underway at the Czech Stop in West after a car crashed into the building Monday evening.

The West Police Department says an elderly person believed they hit the brakes in their vehicle, but hit the gas instead causing the car to accelerate into the building.

No injuries were reported.

Management says they are boarding up the building, but still plan to be open Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

Tonight, the Longview ISD school board approved up to $60,000 to be used for the purchase of...
Longview ISD school board approves funds for collaborative response graphics maps
Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child
Tyler Swat Standoff
Constable: Standoff suspect pointed gun at deputy constable as door was unlocked during eviction
Oldest House
Former state senator preserving part of Tyler’s oldest home
Sentencing began Monday afternoon for Juan Jesus Juarez.
Tyler man gets 17 years for 2021 fatal car crash