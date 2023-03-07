Bossier City police seeking information on missing East Texas man

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KLTV) - The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a missing Texas man last seen at a Louisiana casino on February 25.

Don’tavia Bryant, 31, of Garrison, was last seen at Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City. Bossier City officials said he was last spoken to over the phone on February 26, and was reported missing by a family member on March 1.

The family of Don’tavia Bryant and The Dock Ellis Foundation is seeking Information on the case, and Bossier City officials have requested that anyone with details call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or submit a tip online here.

