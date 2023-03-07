Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday evening.

The wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. on FM 315, 6.5 miles south of Chandler, according to Texas DPS.

According to DPS Sgt. Christopher Williamson, the preliminary investigation shows that Louie Bell Russell, 56, of Ben Wheeler, was driving his 2007 Yamaha Virago northbound on FM 315 at an unsafe speed. He entered a curve and was unable to stay in his lane, and struck a 2012 Kia Optima.

Russell was pronounced dead by Dr. Austin Eagleton at UT Health in Tyler.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

DPS noted that Russell was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

The investigation is preliminary and is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.