Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Archaeologists uncover sphinx-like statue and shrine in Egypt

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in...
During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in limestone.(Ministry Tourism & Antiquities via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient statue and shrine in Egypt.

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists say they found the artifacts carved in limestone.

A sphinx-like statue was also uncovered inside the shrine.

Scientists believe it could represent the Roman Emperor Claudius who ruled from the year 41 to 54.

Excavations at the site are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County
One of the oldest homes in Tyler is in the process of being preserved.
Former state senator preserving one of Tyler’s oldest homes

Latest News

Van police respond to possible threat at middle school
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell: Interest rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden to host South Korean leader Yoon for 2nd state visit
Vietnam veteran and Army Sgt. Major Fred Winters
WebXtra: Pinning ceremony in Longview honors Vietnam veterans