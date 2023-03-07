Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina College men, women’s basketball confident going into Region XIV tournament

By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina Roadrunners head basketball coach JJ Montgomery spoke out on entering the Region XIV tournament this week, happening at Tyler Junior College.

“We feel very good about the tournament tomorrow,” he said. “We had a really good week of practice together guys have a great game plan that’s all about going through and executing. You know, we got a really young group but the guys have bought in all season, especially defensively. They’ve just got to take care of business and the guys are excited about it. So that’s always a good sign.”

Lady Roadrunners coach Byron Coleman feels the same for his Lady Roadrunners.

“We feel pretty good,” he said. We’ve had a couple of good days of workouts and you know had a little change of schedule since we didn’t play Saturday. So we think having that bye may help us and we’re healthy. I think everybody’s running hard and plan on looking fresh coming up the weekend.

