4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four Smith County men accused of operating a poker room for profit have pleaded guilty to lesser gambling-related charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Labryce Carnell Duncan, 32, Paul Lee Stewart, 44, Todd Andrew Rowell, 42, all of Tyler, and Jesse Dwayne Vann, 36, of Whitehouse, all were arrested in May 2022 and later indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, with the predicate offense of keeping a gambling place. The four were accused of operating Top Shelf Poker Room in Smith County and were said to be doing so in a manner that financially benefitted the business. On Tuesday they pleaded guilty to class C misdemeanors of gambling in Smith County Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court.

Top Shelf Poker Room (KLTV)

The affidavit states that in 2021 and 2022, through various social media postings and a series of undercover operations by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan, Stewart, Rowell and Vann were identified as co-owners and operators of Top Shelf. After a search warrant was used in March 2022, interviews were conducted with Stewart, Duncan and Rowell regarding how the business operates. Stewart explained to investigators that they make the majority of their money from membership fees and and the hourly rate players pay to be able to sit at a table. The only money they make from the table is what Stewart described as a “promotional rake.”

In the affidavit, Duncan identified himself as the own of the ATM found inside Top Shelf, which he fills with money himself and also profits financially from its use. He stated he made $4,700 from the fees collected at the ATM. The affidavit also states Rowell told investigators that money is taken from the pot but that it is only used for promotional purposes. Rowell also said he thought everything they were doing was “by the book.”

